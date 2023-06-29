Awards come for elementary students

The Little Panthers for May 2023 at Pauls Valley Elementary School were (front from left) Landen Schmedeke, Armani Simmons (second row), Russell Bowen, Riley Evans, Lineee Teague, Tucker Scott, Kruz Mejia, Terick Boney (third row), Cooper Travis, Kash Zellner, Kason Coon, Wyatt Jacobs, Connor Gray, Derek Readnour, Moises Tumax, Jayleigh Baker (back), Stephanie Ulloa, Emily Danley, Gretchen Schroeder, Nora Lian, Gracie Roberts and Julio Tumax. Not pictured are Baylin Lewis, Jose Sanchez and William Jackson.