Awards come for elementary students

Plenty of awards were given to students at Pauls Valley Elementary School for their work during the 2022-2023 school year.
First Grade
Overall Reading: Arayco Anderson, Iker Banegas, Adalynn Berg, Orion Billings, Aubrie Blackburn, Annika Brunk, Kylan Chambers, Dixie Dunkin, Legend Garrison, Amon Jones, Bo Jones, Luke Knight, Adalyn Lozano, Duncan Mears, Asher Stinson, Kosal Tep, Aiden Trowbridge, Michael Picon, Matthew Rivera.
Overall Math: Charles Aani, Ivan Arredondo, Octavius Bloodworth, Clancy Boyd, Kason Coon, Legend Garrison, Grady Hunter, Kayden Ibarra, Lucas Jones, Kruz Mejia, Romero Mejia, Arabella Morse-Brooks, Azel Miller, Seneca Tanner.
Most Improved: Annika Brunk, Kylan Chambers, Liam Ferguson, Laikyn Foster, Roxanne Harper, Lilly Jordan, Paetyn Lozano, Amelia Martinez, Briela Matthews, Kingston Pewewardy, Derek Readnour, Moises Tumax, Baylee White, Joseph Wu.
Citizenship: Emaleigh Campbell, Amilya Comer, Brazelyn Farris, Liam Ferguson, Merritt Frazier, Kegan Harrison, Adalyn Lozano, Jeremy Rodriguez, Lottie Rushing, Jose Sanchez, Jacob Spohn, Linlee Teague.
Second Grade
Overall Reading: Kendall Arnold, Brently Auld, Niko Bostic, Piper Maness, Camren Miles, Eliana Roy, Elizabeth Sanders, Mason Stewart, Kaiya Taylor, Jett Terry, Brianna Tracy, Annie Tucker, Rosalie West, Eva Winters.
Overall Math: Niko Bostic, Braxton Burkett, Ion Chen, Dax Cummings, Emily Danley, Braelynn Deslaurier, Mitchell Grimmett, Camren Miles, Gracie Roberts, Emmilu Self, Ryker Spencer.
Most Improved: Emberlyn Farris, Ian Feuerbach, Ashtyn Harbison, Lilah Ibrahim, Isabel Lara, Elizabeth Maine Esther Sanchez, Zailey Sandy, Kenzie Townley, Julie Tumax.
Citizenship: Armani Anderson, Kynzlee Biffle, Niko Bostic, Dax Cummings, Braelynn Deslaurier, Brielle Duarte, Easten Green, Ruby Hoover, Mya Kennedy, Brayden Moreno.
Third Grade
Overall Reading: Clay Castleberry, JJ Childress, Caroline Chronister, Jennifer Montgomery-Flores, Isabella Nirschl, Gabriel Reason, Hadley Rose, Matthew Southard.
Overall Math: Ryan Ciprian Banegas, Maverick Delaplain, Brynner Godfrey, Layne Knight, Isaac Lara, Matthew Southard.
Most Improved: Cade Batts, Greysyn Keith, Callie Putman, Jake Johnson, Stephanie Ulloa.
Citizenship: Cade Batts, Brynner Godfrey, Braxten Graves, Heidi House, Kataleya Mejia, August Milligan, Jennifer Montgomery-Flores, Gabriel Reason, Lillian Savage, Adalyn Schaper, Hosanna Weatherford.
3rd Grade Presidential Gold Academic Award: Ryan Ciprian Banegas, Clay Castleberry, Caroline Chronister, Blyss Davidson, Maverick Delaplain, Brynner Godfrey, Connor Gray, Reid Jones, Layne Knight, Trigger Lambeth, Isaac Lara, August Milligan, Jennifer Montgomery-Flores, Mason Morales, Isavella Nirschl, Alejandro Perez, Hadley Rose, Adalyn Schaper, Matthew Southard, Audrey Tomlinson, Abbi Vernon, Lakelyn Ward, Hosanna Weatherford.
Reading Counts Awards
1st grade Reading Counts Awards 2023
Clayton: Highest Average Quiz Score - Aiden Trowbridge with a 97%; Most Points - Ivan Carabontes with 13.5 points.
Daniel: Highest Average Quiz Score - Derek Readnour with a 100% Most Points - Luke Knight with 23.0 points,
Johnston: Highest Average Quiz Score - Wyatt Stephens with a 99%; Most Points - Seneca Tanner with 37.4 points.
Jolly: Highest Average Quiz Score - Tie between Piper Collins, Gracelynne Corbin, Wyatt Jacobs, Meria Morales, Gael Solis, and Braylee Weilenman - all with a 100%; Most Points - Adalyn Lozano with 8.7 points.
Kimbro: Highest Average Quiz Score - Weston Nabors with a 98%; Most Points - Romero Mejia with 18.8 points.
Mullett: Highest Average Quiz Score - Eladio Amaro with a 100%; Most Points - Kairi Gatica with 8.6 points.
2nd grade Reading Counts Awards - 2023
Harrison: Highest Average Quiz Score - Brentley Auld with a 94%; Most Points - Erick Aguilar with 92.7 points.
Horn: Highest Average Quiz Score - Annie Tucker with a 93%; Most Points - Eliana Roy with 90.2 points
Livingston: Highest Average Quiz Score - Mitchell Grimmett with a 94%; Most Points - Easten Green with 140.6 points.
Most Points in the entire 2nd grade with the trophy is Easten Green with 140.6 points.
Owens: Highest Average Quiz Score - Maizy Mantooth with a 97%; Most Points - Nikolai Bostic with 53.7 points.
Highest Average Quiz Score in the entire 2nd grade with the trophy is Maizy Mantooth with 97%.
Ware: Highest Average Quiz Score - Kaisley Kirkpatrick with a 94%; Most Points - Kaisley Kirkpatrick with 81 points.
3rd grade Reading Counts Awards – 2022
Campbell: Highest Average Quiz Score - Abbigayle Vernon with a 95%; Most Points - Caroline Chronister with 220.7 points.
Most Points in the entire 3rd grade with the trophy is Caroline Chronister with 220.7 points.
Duarte: Highest Average Quiz Score - Blyss Davidson with a 95%; Most Points - Matthew Southard with 192.0 points.
Leverett: Highest Average Quiz Score - Brianna Diaz with a 96%; Most Points - Isaac Lara with 158.6 points.
Wallace: Highest Average Quiz Score - Isabella Nirschl with a 98%; Most Points - August Milligan with 192.3 points.
Highest Average Quiz Score in the entire 3rd grade with the trophy is Isabella Nirschl with 98%.
Whitley: Highest Average Quiz Score - Brynner Godfrey with a 93%; Most Points - Jennifer Flores with 218.2 points.
