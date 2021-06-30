Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.