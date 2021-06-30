There was a list of awards going to Pauls Valley High School students for the recently completed 2020-2021 school year.
Awards were given for top seniors and juniors/sophomores in a variety of classes.
Mrs. Alfred-Reading Counts: Rhylee Tucker (seniors) and Sarah Christensen (juniors/sophomores).
Mr. Brantley-Trigonometry: Kally Manning (Jr./So.).
Mr. Brantley-AP Statistics: Blake Robbins (Sr.).
Mr. Brantley-AP Calculus: Tandi Richey (Sr.).
Coach Caldwell-Financial Literacy: Blake Robbins (Sr.).
Mrs. Chaffin-English 4: Bridget Perry (Sr.).
Mrs. Chaffin-AP English 4: Abby Margeson (Sr.).
Coach Chronister-U.S. History: Paul Mitchell and Josiah Medina (Jr./So.).
Mrs. Crawford-Special Education: Damon Gregg and Erik Medina (Sr.); Mary Shaw, Leidy Castillo, Angel Barajas and Teegan Jones (Jr./So.).
Coach Johnson-World History: Beau Seabolt and Kimberly Diaz (Jr./So.).
Mrs. McGee-Film Art: Damon Gregg (Sr.).
Mrs. McGee-Art 1: Anahi Garcia (Sr.).
Mrs. McGee-Art 2: Callie Babcock, Madie Russell, Logan Stanley, Lezlee Henshaw and Ingrid Meave (Jr./So.).
Mrs. Quinonez-Spanish 1: Haylee Peters and Daisy Contreras (Jr./So.).
Mrs. Quinonez-Spanish 2: Brooklyn Rickert and Logan Stanley (Jr./So.).
Mrs. Riddle-Fundamentals of Tech: Blake Robbins (Sr.).
Mrs. Riddle-Fundamentals of Administration: Justin Galdamez (Sr.).
Mrs. Riddle-Multimedia: Preston Sanders (Sr.).
Coach Schroeder-Geometry: Kimberly Diaz and Piper Quinn (Jr./So.).
Mrs. Tobey-Pre AP English 2: Marleigh Wright and Samuel Yates (Jr./So.).
Mrs. Tobey-English 2: Natalee Day (Jr./So.).
Mrs. White-Anatomy: Julie Balcerak (Sr.).
Mrs. White-Forensics: Jade Potts (Jr./So.).
Mr. Williams-Algebra 2: Chloee Nunez and Logan Stanley (Jr./So.).
Mrs. Wood-Sewing: Emmy Alfred (Sr.) and Taylor Spencer (Jr./So.).
Mrs. Wood-Foods: Alexis Reeves (Sr.) and Lainie Klutts (Jr./So.).
Mrs. Wood-Family Living: Lainie Klutts (Jr./So.).
Citizenship Awards: (Seniors) Robert Weilenman and Emma Christensen, (Juniors) Jared Turner and Kaylee Clark and (Sophomores) Logan Stanley and Madilyn Hagood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.