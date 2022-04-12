Awareness is goal of 4-H project

With April being National Child Abuse Awareness month, Garvin County 4-H members will again honor victims.
This year the county's 4-H will take a bigger step for awareness with the help of First United Bank and child welfare workers.
Each Garvin County 4-H community has been asked to coordinate with a local business for a drop off spot.
Students are collecting specific items through April 29 that will be used in an “emergency closet.”
This closet is generally stocked with items that are many times forgotten when children are placed within the care of DHS.
These children are placed in the care of Department of Human Service workers in emergency situations. There are many times the child is not given an opportunity to pack items from the home. They arrive in the care of the worker with nothing more than sometimes the clothes on their back.
If you are wanting to donate, consider the following items: Duffel Bags, Coloring Books, Crayons, Small Toys, Brushes (Hair and others) Boys Underwear (all sizes), Boys socks, Baby Socks (boy and girl), Bottles, Toiletries (lotion, shampoo, butt paste etc.), Pacifiers, Baby Toys, Blankets (from infant to teenage), Wipes, Diapers (newborn to size 2 and pull ups) Clothing for boys, baby all the way up, girls: newborn, 3 months, 9 months and 12 months.
“Garvin County 4-H is working hard for a successful drive, and we hope that our communities pull together one more time to help these children in a time when they need the most help.
“Pauls Valley drop off sites are in the Garvin County Courthouse and First United Bank.
“Please help Garvin County 4-H and Garvin County youth by donating to this cause – one that is truly un-necessary, yet a reality.”
