Back for new DDB run

DDB is proud to introduce its community to Thomas Pena as the featured employee.
Thomas worked as a “dedicated” account manager for DDB from October 2010 through January 2017. At that time he was offered an opportunity to explore options outside of DDB.
In October 2019, an opportunity opened for Thomas to return DDB through Express Professionals and in January 2020 he officially returned to the DDB family.
“Thomas is an asset to DDB in many ways. He knows the DDB product, he is dedicated to serving his customers and positively promoting the DDB brand.”
When asked what it is he likes about working with DDB, Thomas said he loves the environment, the people, what DDB stands for when it comes to their employees.
Thomas works from home. He says he loves the idea of being able to take his son to school and be there when he gets home, however, Thomas misses the office environment and the interaction with coworkers.
Thomas has learned a lot about how the telecommunication industry works and what it takes to bring calls from one cell phone to another.
Thomas’ favorite thing in life is sharing experiences with his son. His passion is music of all types. He is a student and teacher of music. He is an active band member in his church.
He loves to find and sample coffees from all over the world, an experience he enjoys sharing with friends and family.
Thomas is always striving to be a better person tomorrow than he is today.
“Thomas, on behalf of DDB, thank you for your dedicated service. You are appreciated.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.