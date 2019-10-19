Garvin County Retired Educators Association will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the PV Chamber of Commerce on East Paul.
Erick Brumley with K.A.D.E. Medical Transportation will be the speaker at the meeting open to the public.
• Paoli High School will host an Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Bedlam T-shirts are available to donors.
• Applications for the Angel Tree at Pauls Valley's public library will be accepted starting from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1.
The process of requesting Angel Tree gifts will continue daily through Nov. 8.
• The Purdy Cemetery's annual business meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at the Erin Springs Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Enter through the north door.
For more, call LaVern Russell 405-756-6596 or Barbara England 405-756-3842.
• The Garvin County Democratic Party meets at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. The next one is Nov. 2 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
• The Garvin County Republican Party holds regular meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut. The next one is Nov. 11. Call 405-207-4337 for more.
• The Pauls Valley Kiwanis Club next meets at noon Wednesday, Nov. 6 at The Vault Art Space and Gathering Place, 111 E. Paul, while the Pauls Valley Rotary Club meets weekly at noon Fridays at Christian Life Church, 820 S. Walnut.
• The next First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Nov. 5. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
• The next sign up for a monthly spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats is at 10 a.m. Nov. 1 at the PV Animal Shelter. Call 405-238-1303 for more.
•••
The PV Public Library is now hosting a series of free yoga classes.
A class for beginners is at 6:45 p.m. Monday nights through Nov. 11, open levels for experienced students at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights through Nov. 20, a slow paced style of yoga at 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 20 and meditation yoga at 2 p.m. Sundays on Oct. 20, Oct. 27 and Nov. 10. Call 405-238-5188 to reserve a spot.
