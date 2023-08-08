(Courtesy of the PASS Coalition in Garvin County)
Back to school means back to sports for many students. Sports can be an outstanding way for students to remain active, build self-esteem, and have a great time.
In addition to the health benefits of participating in school sports, there are also many academic, social, and emotional benefits for students.
Playing sports can also generate social and emotional benefits for our kids.
Sports can play an important role in the prevention of alcohol, marijuana, opioids, and other substance misuse, in our youth.
Prevention is linked to increased social activity, self-esteem, and the knowledge of adverse reactions to
the misuse of these substances when it comes to athletic performance.
• How Do Athletes Obtain Opioids? In some cases, student-athletes are prescribed these medications.
According to research, about a third of young people studied obtained pills from their own previous prescriptions (i.e., an unfinished prescription used outside of a physician’s supervision), and 83 percent of adolescents had unsupervised access to their prescription medications.
It is important for parents to understand the possible hazard of having unsecured prescription medications in their households.
Parents should also understand the importance of proper storage and disposal of medications, even if they believe their child would not engage in non-medical use or diversion of prescription medications.
• What Are Signs of Opioid Abuse? According to the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, 12 percent of male athletes and 8 percent of female athletes had used prescription opioids in the 12-month period studied.
In the early stages of abuse, the athlete may exhibit unprovoked nausea and/or vomiting. However, as he or she develops a tolerance to the drug, those signs will diminish. Constipation is not uncommon but may not be reported.
One of the most significant indications of a possible opioid addiction is an athlete’s decrease in academic or athletic performance or a lack of interest in his or her sport. If these warning signs are noticed, best practices call for the student to be referred to the appropriate professional for screening.
• Marijuana Misuse. Marijuana misuse can hurt athletic performance significantly.
Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), one of the main ingredients in marijuana, can lead to a decrease in concentration, reaction time, and motor skills like hand-eye coordination when used.
Smoking marijuana has been linked to structural damage in the lungs. Marijuana can impair your motor skills. Another risk of
extended cannabis use is an increased likelihood of depression. Depression can be detrimental to fitness, both by decreasing motivation and by causing numerous physical side effects.
In studies, the consumption of marijuana has not been shown to have any performance-enhancing capabilities.
Stimulants, such as amphetamines (Adderall, Ritalin, cocaine), caffeine, ecstasy, and methylphenidate (Ritalin), affect the central nervous system by speeding up parts of the brain and organs in the body.
Stimulant misuse at the high school and collegiate level has continued to increase because of the perceived performance enhancement capabilities associated with stimulant use.
It is important for coaches, teachers, and parents to educate students about the effects of alcohol, marijuana, opioids, and other drugs (whether prescription or illegal) on the mind and body.
It is also important to clear up any misconceptions youth may have regarding substance misuse and athletic performance. It is critical that we keep our school-sponsored sports teams drug-free and help prevent any loss of life due to marijuana or opioid misuse.
(The PASS Coalition meets on the third Tuesday of each month at the First United Bank in Pauls Valley and Google Meet. For more information, Like and Follow them on Facebook @PASSdrugfree, or email them at passdrugfree@gmail.com, to be in the know for upcoming meetings, or events.)
