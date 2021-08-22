Back to the future, through our schools

By Tim Smith
The @ home edition
“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.” Albert Einstein
I had to make a quick trip out of town and upon arrival, I realized that it was so quiet. As I drove by one of the schools and saw all of the cars, it then dawned on me; we had returned back to our future.
Once your children are on their own, and in our case, with no grandchildren, you lose track of this important date in the calendar year. Life does keep moving, and in the urban center where we live, traffic was decidedly heavier as I departed, and our schools will not begin for another week.
Simply the anticipation gets folks out and about.
We always enjoyed school, and our sons did as well, and for that gift, and all the associated memories, we are grateful. The fact that they then received excellent post-secondary, and in two cases to date, graduate/professional degrees, is not only a testament to their work ethic, nurtured in the schools where they began their journeys, and equally important, the community where they grew up. We will always be indebted to those who guided and motivated them along, always ensuring that they were moving toward their future.
Returning home, the mailbox held a publication from the college where my mother graduated in 1945 with a degree in theater arts.
What made this even more impactful was that I was blessed to then be able to call my mom, who at 98, is armed with an uncommonly strong health system. I had noticed in the publication that two of her sorority sisters, (fellow '45 graduates), had passed away. I asked her about one of them, and she seemed to recollect her name.
The lasting memories of growing younger, together. They never diminish, even some eight decades later.
Good luck to all students, and the families, teachers and friends who encourage them along life’s way. Creativity being unleashed, and how we need it today.
Parents with students who are interested in the performing arts, I encourage you to travel to You Tube and find the two-hour special, and worth every minute by the way, Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration and experience the power of connecting, through music and lyrics written by Stephen Sondheim, for the musical theatre. in solo performances.
We have entered an era where the reimagining of the physical stage production is realized as a tapestry of many textures, colors, shapes, angles – sounds, and many of those are unfamiliar, while some are simply overdue, and the latter may be generational.
What remains – and always will, is the power of story given impetus through its music.
The Stephen Sondheim tribute is in conjunction with a world-wide poverty initiative, yet the producers/sponsor permitted their message to be minimally impactful to the overall flow and impact of the performances.
If you have someone within your circle who is active in the performing arts, or may be showing an interest, these programs are important for them to watch. What is quickly apparent is that the cream does rise to the top and this is a key sample of that excellence. It is nearly all ‘heavy cream.’
Enough of the serious as I want to share that this is my favorite time of the year to spend time talking about the theater.
On August 24, 1968, and I have the ticket stubs sitting on my desk, (sad, I know, but I’m a saver), I saw my first production on Broadway, the original cast of the genre altering HAIR. The afternoon matinee played out so that it would take an additional column to regale you with all of that, save to say, it was eye-opening.
The envelope that contained our tickets, (I was traveling with my best friend as guests of his uncle), had written on its front the following: “. . . from a shocked uncle.” And he was a man of the Broadway community.
Funny, he never did ask about the end of the first act.
Enjoy seeing you in the “E” dition of the Democrat.
Remember, there is always, and soon to be many more, opening nights.
t A s
(This is the @ home edition of Where A r [ts] Thou? Bby Tim Smith, Creativitysquared – 2)
[Since 5/20]
[For EFA -62]
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.