Back to the future, through the classroom

By Tim Smith
Where ARTS Thou?
Est: January 2006
“Content, Create, Connect”
The February '23 Special Series – Over the coming weeks I am going to be sharing reflections brought back as my undergraduate school, Drury University, in 2023, will be celebrating its Sesquicentennial.
From its classrooms to its stages, but first, a bit more from last week. As this is Oscar season, (not sure how much more hype I can handle surrounding this year’s nominees, and we are still just over a month away), a bit more on the career of J.K. Simmons, who won an Oscar for Whiplash.
My friend, Jim, who lives in Big Fork, Montana shared that Mr. Simmons has a long-standing history with the Big Fork Playhouse, and returns there to engage with the creative teams.
The owners of the Playhouse, a family operation since 1968, are very involved with day-to-day operations, and he noted that they had just returned from a trip to New York City to audition for upcoming talent.
He states: “They have been great mentors for many that have performed on Broadway.”
A perfect segue into the mentoring relationship that existed during my years on the Drury campus, one of the intrinsic benefits within the smaller campus setting.
This one-to-one climate was also important as a foundational element in our teacher preparation, most critically when it came time for my student-teaching assignment.
When it was completed, I knew that I could connect with students to draw out their creative gifts.
One of the highlights of Drury’s theater program, was when a professional actress, with a most compelling and historically significant performance resume, spent a few weeks on campus lecturing and then playing the leading role in a production with student actors in supporting roles.
I was honored to have been one of them, and the experience changed my perspective on the place that the art form would have in my future.
She graciously served as a mentor, and long after she moved on to new projects, her impact was felt.
Next week: Community engagement – never far from the program, and the school’s mission.
“How can we let the music not be what it actually is and make it be something else.” (Wynton Marsalis)
t. a. smith
