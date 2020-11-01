Back to the shelves

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ home E-dition
Well, not sure what form Halloween took in your community last evening, whether the powers that be permitted house to house treat gathering, or encouraged neighborhood drive throughs to enjoy the seasonal decorations, the spirit of the holidays that awaits us was set in place, and with Thanksgiving now less than a month away, my favorite time of the year is in full and colorful display.
My long-range plan here, at the end of each month, is to share a book on the creative application of personal gifts in and through the arts. This week, I’m offering up a “single submission,” covering September and October. Simply stated, there was so much going on within the virtual world, yes, I too am suffering from “ZOOM fatigue” that the written world slipped right past me.
Anyway, I’m back on track and here goes.
I recommend to you, “the WAR of ART”: Break Through the Blocks and Win Your Inner Creative Battles: by Steven Pressfield: [Black Irish Entertainment LLC copy write c:2002] that came to my attention during my attendance at a STORY conference a few years back.
As a reminder, STORY is the annual gathering of those who work to share their story’s in and through a wide variety of mediums – with an even wider scope of themes. The 2020 edition was virtual, yet still impactful. Check them out online, and hopefully, we’ll meet, in person, in Nashville in 2021. Back to our future:
Mr. Pressman is an accomplished author, and as he freely shares, that success did not come easily, and certainly was not ‘overnight.’ We are reminded from many angles that it required – requires – sheer hard work and perseverance, with a special focus on understanding and then avoiding all forms of resistance.
There is simply too much to review here, and given that, the following quote sums up Mr. Pressfield’s intent:
“Creative work is not a selfish act or a bid for attention on the part of the actor. It’s a gift to the world and every being in it. Don’t cheat us of your contribution. Give us what you’ve got.”
A final note: For those of you who are writers, or contemplate that journey, I can’t recommend this book too highly, it will both challenge and reassure you, and that is important. It is a powerful read.
Moving away from the arts for a few minutes: Have you noticed how those that explore and study space, with its limitless possibilities for our development in all sectors of life, have been leaving their mark?
Just last week, and from the NASA website, which I frequently turn to for inspiration and assurances that I am not alone – in my creative pursuits, the following struck my attention:
“After over a decade of planning and countless hours of teamwork, our OSIRIS-REx spacecraft made history this week when it touched an asteroid to collect dust and pebbles from the surface for delivery to Earth in 2023. Asteroid Bennu is more than 200 million miles from Earth. This pristine, ancient asteroid offers scientists a window into the early solar system as it was first taking shape billions of years ago.”
The team believes that the asteroid sample collection event, called “Touch-And-Go (TAG), gathered enough of a sample. From here, the team will focus on stowing the sample, where any loose material will be kept safe during the spacecraft’s journey back to Earth for generations of scientific discovery.” Well done all.
A few tunes for you to hum throughout the day: Not any specifics, more of a recommendation: Music playing in the background, I find, stimulates the memory and that assists in all of my writing. There are streaming services that can make this an easy addition to your office setting.
“The song, and the stars, remember when”
