Backyard composting program offered

Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 38F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 38F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.