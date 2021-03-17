Backyard composting program offered

Interested in composting? Haven’t approached it because it seems daunting? Think it takes special equipment or a great deal of space? Did you know all worms are not candidates for vermicomposting?
Perhaps you would like to learn more about your current method or share its benefits from personal experience.
A “backyard composting” program will be held at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library, 210 N. Willow in Pauls Valley, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 27.
Made possible by OSU Extension, partnering with the Oklahoma Department of Libraries, Institute of Museum and Library Services, and the Nora Sparks Warren Library, the program will feature Cleveland County Horticulture Educator Courtney DeKalb-Myers.
“Organic Matter’s Role in the Soil” and “Talking Trash: Composting in the Garden” will be presented as well as instructions on building your own DIY worm bin.
DeKalb promises to bring her own bin, featuring her worms, who she states, “I’m sure would love a field trip!”
This program is free to the public. While not necessary to attend, it is helpful if participants RSVP in order to ensure amble handouts and materials are on hand.
Social distancing will be observed and participants are asked to wear a mask.
For more information contact the Garvin County OSU Extension Service at 405-238-6681 or the Nora Sparks Warren Library at 405-238-5188.
(Melissa Koesler is the director of Garvin County OSU Extension and an agriculture and 4-H youth development educator.)
