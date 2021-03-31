Badger kids make the grades

The third nine weeks honor rolls are out for students at Elmore City-Pernell Elementary.
• Superintendent's Honor Roll – Jackson Allison, Evelyn Austin, Wyatt Balm, Jase Barnes, Josie Barnes, Dawson Berntsen, Isacc Boehl, Jack Bowerman, Amelia Bowie, KasLynn Busey, Jesse Cook, Maycee Cook, Leah Cornforth, Gage Daniel, Aiden Davis, Skyla Dehart, McKenna Dellin, Sophia Drinnon, Mikayla Duley, Kasen Edwards, Preston Embry, Ruger Etier, Abram Ezzell, Charley Ferris, Landyn Frazier, Ryder Garcia, Chevelle Grace, Adelyn Harmon, Kannon Hemphill, Rabekka Henry, Blade Johnson, Sara Johnson, Chloe Jones, Brodie King, Zanna Loriss, Jace Maddox, Landry Maines, Jennifer McClendon, Avary McConnell, Braxton McElhiney, Dawson McKitrick, Aubrey Oakley, Breelee Patterson, Rhett Patterson, Brynlee Pickett, Savannaha Ponder, Evyn Pyle, Aleigha Roady, Brody Rouse, Seth Rowlett, Troy Schilling, Katie Simons, Kailee Stermer, Quinton Turner and Elizabeth Windham.
• Principal's Honor Roll – Caydence Akers, Austin Bowerman, Khloe Busey, Dalaynie Campiche, Mittie Childress, Tucker Davis, Chance Dehart, Jayleigh Ervin, Kira Fergueson, Ricky Foster, Ava Gatrost, Harley Gonzales, Easton Harrel, Jessie Harrell, Baelor Johnson, Broady Johnson, Cannon Johnson, Thomas Kanaugh, Whitney Kanaugh, Skyler Loriss, Allison Luster, Blake Maines, McKinley Maines, Eli McConnell, Malakye Miles, Emma Moen, Gerald Naron, Jaylie Parker, Brylon Roady, Emma Russell, Aliyah Smith, Gavin Smith, Brigham Snow, Katelynn Stanley, Jaylee Terry, Jesiah Turner, Joslin Turner, Landon Turner, Reina Turner, Mia Upshaw, Wyatt Upshaw, Aniyah Elizabeth Viers, Courtney Walker, Morgan West and Jan Young.
