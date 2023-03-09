Badgers of the Week

Badgers of the Week for Jan. 23-27 at Elmore City-Pernell Elementary are Kalvyn Moore-Davidson and Olivia Yeiser. Kalvyn is in Mrs. Ferris' class, and Olivia is in Mrs. Faucett's class

Badgers of the Week

