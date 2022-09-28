Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: September 28, 2022 @ 4:06 pm
Elmore City-Pernell Badgers of the Week for September 6-9 are Cole Russell and Lillian Huser. Cole is in Mrs. Faucett's class and Lillian is in Mrs. Huebner's class.
Badgers of the week
