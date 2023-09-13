ECP Badgers

Elmore City-Pernell Elementary’s Badger of the Week for Aug. 28-Sept. 1 are Lynora Delaplain and Dawson Reed-Dube. Both students are in Mrs. Huebner’s class. Danny and Nancy Dill are sponsoring the school’s Badger of the Week program.

Badgers of the Week

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you