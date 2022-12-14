Badgers of the Week

The Elmore City-Pernell Elementary Badgers of the Week for Nov. 14-18 are Braxton McElhiney and Jayleigh Ervin. Braxton is in Mrs. McConnell's class, and Jayleigh is in Mrs. Huebner's class.

Badgers of the Week

