Badgers of the Week
Badgers of the Week
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Roy William Rogers, age 78, of Dougherty passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Sulphur, Okla. Roy was born December 27, 1943 in Fontana, Calif., the older of two children born to Lena Mae (Wade) and Robert Stoney Rogers.
Melinda McElroy Keeley, 73, was born January 19, 1949 in Norman, Okla., to Franklin D. “Pete” McElroy and Lucy Ellen Roberts McElroy. She passed away at Norman Regional Hospital on January 26, 2022.
Mark Edward Wilson, 66, fell asleep in the Risen Lord on Friday, January 28, 2022 at the Oklahoma Heart Hospital with his family by his side.
Funeral services for Jerry Lawrence Woods were held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 7, 2022 at the Central Church, with Brother Thomas J. Thompson officiating. Interment, with full military honors, followed at the Green Hill Cemetery in Davis.
Frances Allene Chaufty of Stillwater, Oklahoma was born August 25, 1931 in Muskogee, Oklahoma to W.A. Gilbert and Frances Bernice (Tennison) Gilbert and passed from this life on Saturday, February 5, 2022 in Stillwater, Oklahoma at the age of 90 years.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.