Badgers of the Week

Elmore City-Pernell Elementary students named Badgers of the Week for the month of January. They are Zander Smith, Gage Daniel, Charley Ferris, Jaylee Terry in Teri Huebner’s fourth grade classroom and Mack Picket in Natalie Faucett’s kindergarten classroom.

