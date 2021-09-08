Badgers of the Week

||||
Jerry Lynn McCreary of Tulsa and longtime former resident of Pauls Valley passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at his son’s home in Tulsa, Okla., at the age of 87 years.
Richard D. Stufflebean was born November 1, 1948 to Noble and Miami Stufflebean in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma and passed from this life at the age of 72 on September 3, 2021 in Purcell, Oklahoma.
Willie Mae Miles Jackson, 97, made her earthly entrance on July 7, 1924 in Pauls Valley to Minneola and Charlie Miles. Willie Mae grew up in Pauls Valley where she attended Dunbar school.
Margaret Ophelia O’Neal was born December 4, 1935 at their rural home near Maysville and Wallville community and passed from this life on September 3, 2021 in Ada, Oklahoma at the age of 85 years. She was the fourth child of Lona (Rawson) and John Newberry.
Betty M. Warren of Keller, a former longtime resident of Pauls Valley, passed away October 21, 2020 in Ft. Worth, Texas at the age of 94 years.
