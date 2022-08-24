Badgers of the Week

The first Badgers of the Week for the new school year at Elmore City-Pernell Elementary are Emmitt Sherrill and Caydence Akers for the week of August 15-19. Emmitt is in Mrs. Faucett's class and Caydence is in Mrs. Huebner's class.

