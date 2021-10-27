Badgers of week

Badgers of the Week
James R. Montgomery Jr. of Norman passed away October 17, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma at the age of 77 years.
Hershel Lee Keck Sr. was born in Powell, Oklahoma on March 18, 1935 to Fred Warren Keck and Gracie Oral (Hargis) Keck. He passed from this life on October 3, 2021 in Purcell, Oklahoma at the age of 86.
Sidney D. Bales of Elmore City, Oklahoma was born to Delbert Dayton and Dorothy Marie (Moody) Bales on March 20, 1949, in Madill, Oklahoma and passed from this life on October 17, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma at the age of 72 years.
