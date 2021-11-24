Badgers of Week

||||
Obituaries
Joel Boney of Pauls Valley was born April 4, 1930 in Blair, Oklahoma to James and Mary Boney. He passed away November 14, 2021 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 91 years.
Betty LaVern (Jean) McDaniel, a resident of Pauls Valley, was born August 31, 1928 in Izzard County, Arkansas to the late William Arthur and Clercy Elizabeth (Hays) Jean. She passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 in Pauls Valley at the age of 93 years, 2 months and 19 days.
Jesse D. McAngus of Wynnewood, Oklahoma was born October 7, 1933 to Danny and Mae McAngus in Hominy, Oklahoma. He passed away on November 16, 2021 at Baptist Integris in Oklahoma City at the age of 88.
Geneva Boney of Pauls Valley was born November 5, 1924 in Paoli, Oklahoma to Ed and Cordie Gardner. She passed away November 15, 2021 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 97 years.
Judy Brumley of Pauls Valley passed away November 15, 2021 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 67 years.
