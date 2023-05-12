Badgers of Week
Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 5:55 pm
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 217 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 28 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CANADIAN CLEVELAND GRADY KINGFISHER LINCOLN LOGAN MCCLAIN OKLAHOMA PAYNE POTTAWATOMIE IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PONTOTOC SEMINOLE IN NORTHERN OKLAHOMA KAY NOBLE IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA COAL HUGHES JOHNSTON MARSHALL IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA CARTER GARVIN JEFFERSON LOVE MURRAY STEPHENS IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA CADDO COMANCHE COTTON TILLMAN IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN TEXAS ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY KNOX WICHITA WILBARGER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADA, ANADARKO, ARCHER CITY, ARDMORE, BLACKWELL, BLANCHARD, CHANDLER, CHICKASHA, COALGATE, CONCHO, DAVENPORT, DAVIS, DUNCAN, EL RENO, FREDERICK, GUTHRIE, HENNESSEY, HENRIETTA, HINTON, HOLDENVILLE, HOLLIDAY, KINGFISHER, KINGSTON, KNOX CITY, LAKESIDE CITY, LAWTON, LINDSAY, MADILL, MARIETTA, MEEKER, MOORE, MUNDAY, MUSTANG, NEWCASTLE, NORMAN, OKARCHE, OKLAHOMA CITY, PAULS VALLEY, PERRY, PONCA CITY, PRAGUE, PURCELL, RINGLING, RYAN, SCOTLAND, SEMINOLE, SEYMOUR, SHAWNEE, SHEPPARD AFB, STILLWATER, STROUD, SULPHUR, TEMPLE, THACKERVILLE, TISHOMINGO, TUTTLE, VERNON, WALTERS, WAURIKA, WELLSTON, WETUMKA, WEWOKA, WICHITA FALLS, WYNNEWOOD, AND YUKON.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall is expected, with isolated higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma, including the following counties, Atoka, Beckham, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Harmon, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. Portions of northern Texas, including the following counties, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita and Wilbarger. * WHEN...From 4 PM CDT this afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.