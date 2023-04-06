A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: April 6, 2023 @ 5:46 pm
Badgers of the Week for Feb. 13-17 at Elmore City-Pernell Elementary are Josie Young and Reagan Basham-Daves. Both are in Mrs. Ruth's class.
Badgers of Week
