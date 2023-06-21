Mid-America Technology Center Automotive Service students Andrew Jestice and Owen Simonton and Combination Collision Repair Technician student Abby Oates have been named as the 2023 recipients of the J.W. Baker Memorial Scholarship.
Jestice and Simonton are graduates of Lindsay High School, Jestice in 2022 and Simonton in 2023, and Oates is a 2023 graduate of Wanette High School.
Jestice was named the Outstanding Adult Student.
Simonton and Oates were named Outstanding High School Students in their respective programs.
J.W. Baker of Wayne was an adjunct teacher and a great supporter of Mid-America Technology Center for many years.
Because of his service and dedication to MATC, money was donated in Mr. Baker’s honor to be given in the form of the J.W. Baker Memorial Scholarship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.