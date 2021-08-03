Ballard gets nod for 100th birthday

Centenarians of Oklahoma honored John "Johnny" Baxter Ballard, longtime Pauls Valley resident, on the recent occasion of his 100th birthday celebration.
The group was also proud to welcome him into the Centenarians of Oklahoma Hall of Fame.
Ballard was a World War II veteran of the Army Air Corp. He served as a pilot and was known as "Ace" because he could fly really low.
After his military career he returned to Pauls Valley to work in the family business, Ballard Food Store.
Over the next few years he purchased the Dairy Queen stores in Pauls Valley, Lindsay and Davis, the most famous of which was the "85 Ballard Drive In" with the motto “Good Food Fast.”
Johnny finally retired in 2012 at the age of 91.
He is a member of the Baptist Church, Kiwanis Club, American Drive-In Association and the Chamber of Commerce of Pauls Valley.
He has these words of wisdom for us, “Treat others as you would like to be treated. Respect your elders. Be kind to the underprivileged and give them hope. Pray for forgiveness for all your wrong doings. Practice the Golden Rule along with self-control.”
If you know an Oklahoma citizen 100 years of age or older you would like to have honored, call Gloria at 918-510-0150.
