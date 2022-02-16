Band honors come all-state style

Five, count ‘em five, Pauls Valley High School students were recently honored for auditioning and being selected for the 2021-2022 Oklahoma Small School All-State Band.
Adding to the honors is this is the second year in a row each of the five students earned this all-state selection.
The students are seniors Natalee Bryant and Brooklyn Rickert and juniors Levi Ballard, Grant English and Piper Quinn.
The hard work paid off for the students as they were among the hundreds of students in classes 1A to 3A to become a member of this elite group.
• Natalee Bryant plays the French horn and has made the all-district band the last six years. She is a section leader for the Pride of the Valley band.
Next year she is planning to attend East Central University and major in music education, as well as play in the ECU Pride of Tigerland Marching Band.
• Brooklyn Rickert plays trumpet and has made the all-district band the last seven years. She is a section leader and captain in the PV band.
Her plan for next year is attend the University of Oklahoma and major in pre-nursing, as well as play in the Pride of Oklahoma Band.
• Levi Ballard plays tuba and has made the all-district band the last six years. He is section leader for the PV band.
• Grant English plays trumpet and has made the all-district band the last five years. He is a section leader in the PV band and also just recently earned his student pilot’s license.
• Piper Quinn, all five foot tall of her, plays drums and has made the all-district band for the last six years. She is a section leader and captain in the PV band.
The students next went to Oklahoma City University on Feb. 10-12, where they rehearsed and performed a concert as members of the small school all-state band.
