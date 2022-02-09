Band members make all-district

It was not that long ago when a total of 30 members of the Pauls Valley school band were selected for the All-District Honor Band.
In November, students from 32 schools in the East Central Oklahoma district auditioned to gain membership in these honor groups.
Out of the dozens of students that audition on each instrument, only a handful of students are selected on each instrument for each of the three bands (10th-12th grade band, 8th-9th grade band, 6th-7th grade band).
The students that were selected returned to East Central University on Jan. 7-8 where they rehearsed and performed a concert with their respective bands.
“This is a great honor for these students that requires a lot of hard work and dedication,” said PV school band director Drew Etheredge.
For the 6th and 7th grade honor band, PV 6th graders selected were Bo Grounds, 6th chair alto sax; Kimberly Ibarra, 12th chair clarinet, and Malachi Weatherford, 8th chair trombone.
PV 7th graders selected were Tatum Cantrell, 3rd chair trumpet; Crasen East, 8th chair trumpet; Gracie England, 13th chair clarinet; Katherine Guardado, 2nd chair tenor sax; Hailey Ibrahim, 2nd chair french horn; Maddie Lewis, 5th chair trombone; Adyson Mars, 5th chair trumpet; Carlhei McCarty, 1st chair alto sax; Dulce Reyna, 3rd chair flute, and Jesus Sifuentes, 4th chair clarinet.
For the 8th and 9th grade honor band, PV eighth graders selected were Michelle Daves, 14th chair clarinet; and Isaac Green, 5th chair trombone.
PV 9th graders selected were Nataleigh Brown, 4th chair flute; Luis Ramirez, 1st chair trumpet; Hellen Rosales 2nd chair clarinet; Kylan Spencer, 3rd chair percussion; Eddie Sullivan, 2nd chair tenor sax; Max Villenueve, 4th chair trumpet; and Hannah Whitehouse, 6th chair trombone.
For the 10th-12th grade honor band, students selected were sophomore Eli Pickett, 9th chair trombone; junior Levi Ballard, 1st chair tuba; junior Toby Brown, 4th chair alto sax; junior Grant English, 1st chair trumpet; junior Malachi Mellor, 5th chair trombone; junior Piper Quinn, 1st chair percussion, senior Natalee Bryant, 1st chair french horn; and senior Brooklyn Rickert, 5th chair trumpet.
