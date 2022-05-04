Saving is something every kid should do and each year First United Bank teaches third grade students in Pauls Valley lessons on money basics on how to save.
Four employees from First United Bank made the trip out to PV Elementary School last week to teach certain financial facts of life, including how to differentiate between wants and needs and the importance of saving to reach future goals.
The idea behind the bank's “Teach Children to Save” program is to teach students about responsible finance.
“It’s no secret that financial literacy is an important lesson: one that is often not passed from parent to child.
“Financial education is a joint effort between parents, schools and the banking industry. First United is proud to be part of a program that helps give kids a healthy financial start.”
