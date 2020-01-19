The Garvin County Health Department will offer a free flu shot clinic next week at a Pauls Valley bank.
It's scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 in the lobby of First United Bank, 315 West Grant.
Flu shots will be provided at no cost to recipients courtesy of the Garvin County Health Department.
Flu vaccination is recommended each year for everyone 6 months of age and older. When more people are vaccinated against the flu, there is less opportunity for flu to spread in families, schools and communities.
The flu vaccine is formulated each year to keep up with flu viruses as they change.
Also a yearly flu shot is needed because a person’s immune protection from being vaccinated decreases after a year, and yearly vaccination provides the best protection against the flu through the entire flu season.
“We are encouraging everyone to get their flu vaccination and we hope this effort to make it cost free to individuals will make it more accessible,” said Mendy Spohn, regional director for the Garvin County Health Department.
“The last season was especially devastating and we want to ensure that as many people as possible can receive the added protection that the flu vaccine provides.”
In addition to getting a flu shot, public health officials recommend the following prevention tips:
• Adopt a healthy lifestyle by eating nutritious foods, exercising regularly, and getting a full night’s rest.
• Wash hands frequently using soap and water, or alcohol-based products such as hand gels when hands are not visibly soiled.
• Use tissues to cover coughs and sneezes, then dispose of them and wash your hands immediately. When tissues are not readily available, cough into your sleeve, not your hands.
It's suggested people stay home from work, school and other public places when feeling ill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.