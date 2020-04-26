We find ourselves facing a time of unprecedented trouble in the world. Faced with a global pandemic, we need to take a moment to think Biblically about our response to COVID-19: Be concerned, but do not give way to fear.
“One thousand shall flee at the threat of one, At the threat of five you shall flee, Till you are left as a pole on top of a mountain and as a banner on a hill.” (Isaiah 30:17)
Giving in to fear is characterized by meditating on the trouble we are facing and forgetting about God in the process. Fear takes over when we allow our minds and hearts to be controlled by what was initially appropriate concern.
Is the pandemic (or anything that makes us afraid) all we think about, all we read about, and all we talk about? If any type of trouble consumes our meditation, the larger it will become, the more impossible a solution will seem, and the more fearful we will be.
In this world, we will face danger, thus ignoring that reality is not wise. God has given us the ability to be concerned, so acting as if there is no reason for concern is not the solution.
The problem is that our meditation has been consumed by the trouble we are facing.
Whenever trouble consumes our meditation, it is because we have forgotten God. We have forgotten that there is our God of glory, wisdom, goodness, power, and grace who sits on the throne of His universe.
No trouble of any kind, no person, place, or pandemic can void God’s promises to us.
“He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High Shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the LORD, “He is my refuge and my fortress; My God, in Him I will trust.” Surely He shall deliver you from the snare of the fowler And from the perilous pestilence. He shall cover you with His feathers, And under His wings you shall take refuge; His truth shall be your shield and buckler. You shall not be afraid of the terror by night, Nor of the arrow that flies by day, Nor of the pestilence that walks in darkness, Nor of the destruction that lays waste at noonday. A thousand may fall at your side, And ten thousand at your right hand; But it shall not come near you. Only with your eyes shall you look, And see the reward of the wicked. Because you have made the LORD, who is my refuge, Even the Most High, your dwelling place, No evil shall befall you, Nor shall any plague come near your dwelling; For He shall give His angels charge over you, To keep you in all your ways. In their hands they shall bear you up, Lest you dash your foot against a stone. You shall tread upon the lion and the cobra, The young lion and the serpent you shall trample underfoot. “Because he has set his love upon Me, therefore I will deliver him; I will set him on high, because he has known My name. He shall call upon Me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble; I will deliver him and honor him. With long life I will satisfy him, And show him My salvation.” Psalm 91)
We can look out at the world around us and think that things seem entirely out of control, but when we look up, this world is under the careful supervision of God.
Do we understand the pandemic? Not at all. Until we are on the other side of this pandemic, we may never fully understand why this trouble has entered our lives.
We know who God is. We know what God can do. We know what God has promised. We know that God is the same yesterday, today, and tomorrow.
Do not let your meditation be dominated by fear so that you forget God. Do not ignore the reality of the situation and make wise plans out of appropriate concern.
Who do you know who is afraid at this moment? How does the Bible address their fears? Contact and comfort them today with the Gospel!
“Heavenly Father, Your Words are Spirit, and they are life. I take Your Word for my protection, healing, and peace in these challenging times. I will meditate Your Words day and night so the light of Your Word will live in me. I will not take all these concerns for my meditation nor allow these cares to choke the Word that lives in me. Thank You, Father, for life in You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
