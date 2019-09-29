The 4th annual Phil Henderson Memorial Bark in the Park Festival is Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4-5 in Wacker Park.
Dock Dogs is featured 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, while the full festival is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday.
Proceeds benefit Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society (P.A.W.S.).
Pauls Valley United Fund is planning a pulled pork dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at the county fairgrounds in PV.
Donations will be sought at the door for an event that could play a big part in the future of United Fund here.
• PV Church of Christ will host a Friends and Family Day on Sunday, Oct. 13. A lunch will come right after the morning services at 10:30 a.m.
• The Full Gospel Church of Pauls Valley, 308 S. Pine, hosts a monthly open mic gospel singing the third Saturday of the month starting at 6:30 p.m. The next one is Oct. 19.
• The University of Oklahoma marching band will perform Friday morning, Oct. 11 at the PV football field. The rehearsal is open to the public.
The PV band program is working to raise nearly $5,000 to feed the nearly 400 members of the Sooner group.
Send checks made out to Pauls Valley Band to PV High School, P.O. Box 780.
• Any businesses interested in being a sponsor for the audio call of PV football and basketball games this season can find out more by calling Kirk Moore at 405-207-6717 or email kmoore@paulsvalley.k12.ok.us. The radio call of the Panther games are available on the PV school website.
