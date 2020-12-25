Teresia Harrison, a librarian at Stratford Public Schools, was recently presented one of 12 baskets of agriculture books through the Oklahoma Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture and the OKFB Women’s Leadership Committee Bushels for Books program.
Among the other educators receiving books was Maysville's superintendent, Dr. Shelly Beach.
The program utilizes donated bushels of any commodity crop, as well as monetary donations from farmers and ranchers, and provides bushel baskets of accurate agriculture books to Oklahoma educators.
“Agriculture is the foundation of our state,” said David VonTungeln, foundation president.
“Many do not understand what it takes to produce food, fiber and fuel in Oklahoma and across the nation. We are hoping these accurate agricultural books will assist educators in teaching the next generation about farming and ranching.”
Applications were accepted from teachers across the state, and winners were chosen by the WLC state board.
The books cover various agriculture topics and were picked from the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture’s list.
“It’s so important that classrooms across our state have access to accurate agricultural books,” said Mignon Bolay, OKFB WLC chair.
“We are excited to provide educators with the opportunity to these books in their curriculum as they educate the next generation of Oklahomans.”
Other educators receiving books include Sherri Biggs, Edmond; Jayla Craig, Poteau; Karee Grim, Perry; Patti Horne, Indiahoma; Lori Hotfelt, Claremore; Melanie Huston, Tishomingo; Laura Jackson, Snyder; Sharon Lantelme, Shattuck; Becky Owings, Cushing; and Laura Payne, Mountain View-Gotebo.
