Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.