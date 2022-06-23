Be diligent with ATV safety this summer

(Courtesy of the OSU Extension Office in Garvin County)
School is out and for families in the agriculture industry, children likely will spend countless hours lending a hand with various chores. While safety is important any day of the year, summer is a time of year to be even more diligent.
Jim Rhodes, Oklahoma State University Extension west district 4-H Youth Development program specialist, said the top three causes of fatalities on the farm/ranch are machinery, motor vehicles and downing.
The top three causes of injuries are falls, livestock and machinery/vehicles.
“Just over 40 percent of farm/ranch accidental deaths of children under the age of 15 involve a tractor. An extra rider on a tractor contributes to this number,” Rhodes said.
“It’s imperative for Oklahoma families to take the time to train youth on the safe operation of farm machinery.”
Summer also is a time of year when youth will spend more time on their all-terrain vehicles (ATV) or their recreational off-highway vehicle (ROV) for farm work, fun or sport.
Rhodes said families often use ATVs and ROVs to work the land or simply explore the great outdoors.
ATV injury is an increasingly important public health concern that disproportionately affects populations in rural environments.
Numerous studies indicate that ATV injuries are much more common in rural areas due to their applications in farm work, hunting and recreation.
OSU Extension offers a Tractor/Machinery Safety Course for 14- and 15-year-old youth that meets the federal requirement for youth who work off the family farm for someone not directly related to them. This course provides the needed educational safety skills to participants. Contact your local OSU Extension county office for more details.
“This is an excellent course for any youth who works on the family farm, too,” Rhodes said.
“Sometimes youth are more receptive hearing the safety message from someone other than a family member. It helps drive home the point of safety.”
OSU Extension also offers the 4-H ATV Youth Riders Course to Oklahoma 4-H clubs, families, youth groups and schools to help teach youth about the importance of ATV safety.
Rhodes led this course for the past several years, but it is now under the leadership of Ravyn Bevard.
For those who would like to schedule a class, call Bevard at 918-798-7286 or send an email to Rbevard@okstate.edu.
This course covers all aspects of ATV safety, including driving the ATV and all the proper gear needed, such as a Department of Transportation-compliant helmet, over-the-ankle boots, long-sleeved shirt, long pants and gloves.
Participants get hands-on experience on ATVs and go through an obstacle course to learn proper riding techniques.
“We certainly want youth to have fun and enjoy all that the great outdoors has to offer, but safety must be at the top of the list,” Rhodes said.
“Accidents can happen in the blink of an eye and can change a family forever. Our goal is to provide the skills and tools needed to keep youth safe this summer while out of school, and throughout the rest of the year.”
