If we want to hear from God, we must be in tune with God’s Word.
When we are not in tune with God’s Word, our mind is closed. We want to do what we want, not what God wants.
When we are not in tune with God’s Word, our heart is hardened, and we are unwilling to listen.
“For He Himself is our peace, who has made both one, and has broken down the middle wall of separation, (Ephesians 2:14)
If we think we do not need God in our lives and want to handle things ourselves, we are not listening for God to speak.
Pride keeps us from being open to the possibility that God might want to say something to us.
Many people cannot hear God because they are afraid to hear God speak. They are so scared of the changes they need to make in their lives if they listen to God’s guidance.
When people hold on to hurt, resentment, or a grudge, they cannot hear God because their hearts are hardened.
A hard heart grows cold and makes people defensive, even to God’s love.
It is time to get rid of the bitterness, fear, and pride that keep us from hearing from God and living out God’s purpose for our lives.
Then we will be able to hear God with open hearts and minds and accept what God is telling us.
What keeps your heart hard and mind closed to God?
“Heavenly Father, I want to walk with an open mind and heart, receiving Your Word to change me. I desire to walk in Your precepts and do the works You have called me to do. If there is any way in me that is not pleasing to You, please reveal it to me. I walk in the light of Your Word. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
