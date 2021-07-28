Be patient with God and with yourself

God’s timetable is seldom the same as ours. We are often in a hurry, but God is not. It can be frustrating when it feels like the progress we are making is slow.
“But let patience have its perfect work, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing.” (James 1:4)
God is never in a hurry, but God is always on time. God will use our entire lifetimes to prepare us for eternity.
The Bible is packed with examples of how God uses the time to develop a person’s character, especially in leaders. God took eighty years preparing Moses, including the forty years in the wilderness. For all those days in the wilderness, Moses kept wondering and waiting.
We grow spiritually through the struggles, storms, and challenges that we face in our lives. We need to be patient with the process.
Just like today’s Bible verse tells us not to try to get out of anything early. We need to let it do its work, so we become mature and well-developed.
“For the vision is yet for an appointed time; But at the end it will speak, and it will not lie. Though it tarries, wait for it; Because it will surely come, It will not tarry.” (Habakkuk 2:3)
When Habakkuk became saddened because he did not think God was acting quickly enough, God told him to be patient and that He is always on time.
When we are experiencing moments of doubt, sadness, or depression, we need to remember how far we have come, not just how far we have left to go. We are not where we want to be, but neither are we where we used to be.
We need to focus on how far we have gone, not how much further we have to go.
God is not finished with us; we need to be patient with Him and with ourselves. We need to keep on moving forward. Even the snail reached Noah’s ark by moving forward!
How can you encourage others today in their spiritual growth?
“Heavenly Father, as I live life, I ask for patience. I have many opportunities for impatience, but I want to be found faithful, trusting You in every situation. My heart is to trust You and not lean unto my own understanding. That is my foundation for a stress-free life. I wait for Your guidance in all I do. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
