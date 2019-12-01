As we celebrate Thanksgiving this week, everyone is thinking about thankfulness, but this is something we should be thinking about every day.
As we think of all the gifts that God gives to us, we should ask ourselves, "What more can I do?" not, "What more do I need?"
"Then out of them shall proceed thanksgiving. And the voice of those who make merry; I will multiply them, and they shall not diminish; I will also glorify them, and they shall not be small." (Jeremiah 30:19)
As we focus on giving thanks this week, the Bible has so much to say about "giving thanks."
God's Word suggests that we give thanks, commands that we give thanks, tells us how, where, when, why, and how often we should give thanks.
God's Word also shows Jesus setting an example for us, His children, by Jesus Himself giving thanks.
“And He took the seven loaves and the fish and gave thanks, broke them and gave them to His disciples; and the disciples gave to the multitude.” (Matthew 15:36)
One of the best ways of being thankful, although it might seem unusual, is finding ways to be thankful even in the tough times.
“Therefore by Him let us continually offer the sacrifice of praise to God, that is, the fruit of our lips, giving thanks to His name.” (Hebrews 13:15)
Have you ever had those times when it felt like everything was going wrong; when you were having those days when it felt like everything that could go wrong was going wrong?
Even when you are not sure you can handle anything else bad happening in life, that is when you need to give thanks the most!
Even if all your friends and family have abandoned you, be thankful that God said He would never leave you. Be thankful that you have a God who loved you when you did not deserve it.
“Oh, give thanks to the LORD, for He is good! For His mercy endures forever.” (Psalm 136:1)
Thankfulness is powerful. It changes our outlook. It takes the focus off of our problems and puts our focus back on God.
Take a moment to practice thankfulness today.
Even if it seems like everything around you is going wrong, realize that being thankful is the key to getting through your problems.
So praise God and remind yourself of the times in the past when God has come through for you. Choose to be thankful regardless of what you see around you.
Will you choose to be thankful today?
"Heavenly Father, I thank You for a life of joy, peace, contentment, and power that You have made available for me through the work of Your Holy Spirit living in me. I will meditate on what You have given me and not focus on the areas of life that would not bring glory to You. In a heart of thanksgiving, my eyes are on You, Father, not on my problems. I will say what Your Word says and “give thanks to the LORD, for He is good! For His mercy endures forever.” I will continually offer the sacrifice of praise to You, God, that is, the fruit of my lips, giving thanks to Your name.” All praise and thanksgiving to You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen."
