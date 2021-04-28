Bearing much fruit

We think God is only happy when we are praying, singing, or going to church. Yes, those things please God when we worship Him, but God is glorified when we use the gifts He has given us.
“By this My Father is glorified, that you bear much fruit; so you will be My disciples.” (John 15:8)
When we are doing what we were called to do, we bear spiritual fruit, and when we bear fruit, we receive blessing from God in our lives so we can bless others.
We do not always have to be doing something “spiritual” to bring glory to God. Any time we are using our abilities and talents that God has given us for His glory, it is worship.
“For he who sows to his flesh will of the flesh reap corruption, but he who sows to the Spirit will of the Spirit reap everlasting life. And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart.” (Galatians 6:8-9)
God has given specific spiritual gifts to us. God has gifted some of us for teaching the Bible, others to support behind the scenes. While some people are evangelists and others encourage others to hear God’s voice. No matter what your spiritual gifts are, God will use them to help others.
“For a good tree does not bear bad fruit, nor does a bad tree bear good fruit. For every tree is known by its own fruit. For men do not gather figs from thorns, nor do they gather grapes from a bramble bush. A good man out of the good treasure of his heart brings forth good; and an evil man out of the evil treasure of his heart brings forth evil. For out of the abundance of the heart his mouth speaks.” (Luke 6:43-45)
When we use our gifts, God gets the glory. God wants us to worship Him by using what God has given us. When we use our spiritual gifts, it brings joy to God, and it brings joy to us.
The best feeling in the world comes from using our gifts for God’s purpose, knowing we are worshiping God by doing what He has made us to do. It is the greatest feeling in the world!
What do you believe God has created you to do?
“Heavenly Father, I am made to do Your will, and I will use my gifts for Your purpose. I know this pleases the heart of You. With my gifts, I will worship You and give You glory. I will live out Your Words in my heart and life to bring You praise. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
