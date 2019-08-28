Beef program to get an intro

Cow-calf producers can boost their production efficiency by joining the Integrity Beef Alliance, which simplifies management decisions and increases the marketability of calves.
The Noble Research Institute’s Integrity Beef Alliance Program will host an Introduction to Integrity Beef Seminar from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Noble Research Institute Pavilion in Ardmore.
Noble Research Institute consultants and program members will discuss the Alliance's terminal calf program and replacement heifer development program.
Attendees will also learn:
• How to join the Integrity Beef Alliance.
• The advantages of being associated with a marketing program.
• About the required record-keeping and protocols.
“Large and small ranches benefit equally from participating in the nationally recognized and award winning Integrity Beef Alliance,” said Robert Wells, Ph.D., Noble Research Institute livestock consultant and Integrity Beef Alliance executive director
“Through uniform and elevated standard management practices, Integrity Beef producers’ cattle far surpass industry standards for performance, quality, health and behavior.”
The Integrity Beef Alliance program, which the Noble Research Institute established in 2000, is a comprehensive beef production system founded on best management practices.
The Alliance aims to produce high quality, uniform, preconditioned calves as well as premium quality bred replacement heifers that meet the needs of the next supply chain owner and, ultimately, consumers, while also improving returns for ranchers through value-added traits.
Cattle producers who are interested in participating in the Alliance are encouraged to attend.
There is no registration fee, but attendees must register online by Tuesday, Sept. 3 to attend. Dinner will be provided. For more information or to preregister, visit www.noble.org/events online.
