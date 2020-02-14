By Melissa Koesler
Garvin County Extension Director
OSU Extension Service of Garvin, McClain and Cleveland counties will host a Beef Quality Assurance Workshop/Certification from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Mid-America Technology Center Administration Building, Room 121, off of state Highway 59 in Wayne.
It is important to remember that the reason producers raise cattle is to produce a wholesome beef product.
There are several best-management practices that a producer should be following to ensure that our food supply is safe and of high quality.
The efforts of BQA across the nation have been instrumental in recent successes that continue to re-build and sustain beef demand.
Through BQA programs, producers recognize the economic value of committing to quality beef production at every level – not just at the feedlot or packing plant, but within every segment of the cattle industry.
This hands-on educational program will be led by Bob LeValley, cirector of compliance at the Oklahoma Beef Council. Certification will be offered at the end of the program.
A meal will also be provided for participants, who are asked to RSVP as soon as possible so that adequate preparations can be made.
Contact the Garvin County Extension Service at 405-238-6681 or by email nanette.shultz@okstate.edu.
