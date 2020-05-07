Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 56F. SSE winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 56F. SSE winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.