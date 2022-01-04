Beginnings of the state budget

By Rep. Sherrie Conley
The state Board of Equalization met last week estimating $9.1 billion in recurring revenue will be available for legislators to appropriate for Fiscal Year 2023.
We also have about $1.2 billion in non-recurring cash on hand – money we saved over the previous two years.
At more than $10 billion, this puts lawmakers on track for the largest budget in state history.
While it's nice to be in such a position, we know we must show some conservative restraint. This is still taxpayer money after all.
First, it should be noted, that we've cut both individual income taxes and corporate taxes beginning Jan. 1. This will right-size our coffers a bit.
Second, we've saved the last two years, and budget leaders fully expect to save again this year. This is prudent, as we all know what a rainy day feels like.
We also have to keep an eye on increasing inflation, and we're receiving record amounts of federal money right now in the form of pandemic relief. While that will help with economic recovery, these two factors eventually are expected to impact taxpayers and consumers.
Hence the aforementioned rainy day. We also must ensure we don't spend non-recurring dollars on recurring expenses.
Still, this budget estimate puts us in a healthy position.
We can prioritize education, transportation, health care and public safety spending. We might be able to devote more money toward mental health care and pay raises for Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and other public servants.
With the estimate for the Board of Equalization, the governor will be able to draft his executive budget.
He will present this in his annual State of the State address the first day of the legislative session – Feb. 7.
While he'll outline his priorities, it will be up to the Legislature to draft the final appropriations bill. This will detail how much funding each appropriated state agency will receive for the next fiscal year.
Such funding is spent on programs and services that benefit Oklahomans such as our public schools, roads, health care, law enforcement and more.
Right now, legislative Appropriation and Budget subcommittees are meeting to hear budget requests and spending reports from these state agencies.
Later this month, the House will hold public budget performance reviews with the six agencies that receive the largest share of state funds. All of this will inform our work as we draft the state budget for FY23, which starts July 1.
The Board of Equalization next meets in February when they will finalize revenue figures showing the Legislature how much it is authorized to appropriate in the state budget. Stay tuned. This is always an interesting topic.
(Sherrie Conley serves House District 20 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes parts of Cleveland, Garvin, McClain and Pottawatomie counties.)
