Being a peacemaker

When people disagree, God wants us to respond with integrity, humility, and civility.
“Now the fruit of righteousness is sown in peace by those who make peace.” James 3:18
Sadly, civility has become a counterculture value in our society today. People are just flat-out rude, not polite to each other, and not civil.
As our nation becomes more pluralized, that means more people coming in from different perspectives, and other places, the more divisive people are becoming.
“Blessed are the peacemakers, For they shall be called sons of God.” Matthew 5:9
We want to see our nation blessed! One Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
Jesus said blessed are the peacemakers, For they shall be called sons and daughters of God. Not the people who create conflict and division but the peacemakers, the bridge builders.
We are blessed when we can show people how to cooperate instead of compete or fight. We want the blessings of God in our lives, so God wants us to learn how to be civil toward people, and God wants us to do that.
One of the most famous quotes of Jesus is found in the Bible.
“Therefore, whatever you want men to do to you, do also to them, for this is the Law and the Prophets.” Matthew 7:12
It is called the Golden Rule. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. The word for that is civility.
Civility is treating other people how we would like to be treated, even if we disagree with them, even if they are flat-out wrong. Even if they fight against us, we treat them how we want, which is civility.
Some people will go to great lengths to prove themselves right. Pride and arrogance convince them that laying aside differences is a sign of weakness.
If we can catch the vision of God and know what it looks like to be a peacemaker, to bring harmony, security, and rest to a difficult situation, it will allow us to feel secure and at rest in the middle of a conflict.
We can stand confidently as children of God.
As we let go of petty stuff, we are peacemakers. When we are the first to say, I am sorry, we give peace. We bring peace to the situation when we talk calmly instead of yelling.
By learning to give peace the way we receive peace from Jesus, His peace flows through our lives.
Being a peacemaker is challenging and may not come naturally, but we may be reminded today that we can bring peace resolutions in every conflict.
We can bring harmony, security, and rest because Jesus gave it to us on the cross.
Will you be a peacemaker today?
“Heavenly Father, I desire to follow You. I want to live in the peace that only life in You can bring. I will cast every thought, every care over on You. I receive Your Words of wisdom, written in Your Word, to take to every situation I may face today or in the days to come. I want the blessings of You in my life, as You want me to learn how to be civil toward people, and I will follow You. In Jesus name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.