As Believers, we have been given the Holy Spirit as a Helper, Teacher, Friend, and Guide so that we can have direct access to God.
“You have made known to me the ways of life; You will make me full of joy in Your presence.’” (Acts 2:28)
Through the Holy Spirit, we receive spiritual gifts to empower us to have abundant life. We need to open our hearts and minds to all that the Holy Spirit will give us, show us, and lead us this week.
“The secret of the LORD is with those who fear Him, And He will show them His covenant.” (Psalm 25:14)
When we are filled with the Holy Spirit, we begin to experience a sense of wholeness and joy that only the Holy Spirit can give. We finally discover the amount of love that comes with a continual, real friendship with God. When we have a relationship with God, we have peace, security, honesty, healing, and freedom. As we live our lives in tune with the Spirit, we experience what Adam and Eve experienced as they walked with God in the Garden of Eden.
We discover the vast amount of love, affection, and perfect help that is only available to you through the Holy Spirit. Open your heart today to receive a revelation of God’s desire for a direct relationship with you through the Holy Spirit.
“No longer do I call you servants, for a servant does not know what his master is doing; but I have called you friends, for all things that I heard from My Father I have made known to you.” (John 15:15)
God wants a relationship with His people, and through the Holy Spirit, we have a continual connection with God. The Holy Spirit guides us, speaks to us, and loves us. He wants to satisfy our longing for a relationship with God and can do so in greater ways than we can ever imagine.
“And I will pray the Father, and He will give you another Helper, that He may abide with you forever— the Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, because it neither sees Him nor knows Him; but you know Him, for He dwells with you and will be in you.” (John 14:16-17)
It is by God’s grace we have been filled with God Himself. We have dwelling in us, as Believers, the same Spirit who authored the Bible, raised Jesus from the dead, empowered the disciples, and was present at creation itself.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
How incredible is the grace of God to offer us a relationship with the Holy Spirit. How great is God’s love that He would send His Son to die that we might have abundant life for all of eternity.
The Holy Spirit is standing by to guide you into a relationship with God. Our Heavenly Father longs to lead us away from the sins that can hurt us and guide us toward a life of walking with Him. Spend time in prayer this week being filled with the Holy Spirit and make room to discover the reality of God's presence in your life.
Are you going to let the Holy Spirit lead and guide you this week?
“Heavenly Father, in this, I am blessed that You have made known to me the ways of life; You will make me full of joy in Your presence. I am never alone as Your Holy Spirit is in me to guide me. Your Holy Spirit is a helper, and as I depend on the Holy Spirit, I know I will be guided and comforted in all my days. I choose life with You, depending on You and not seeking my own will. I will live my life submitted to Your ways, will, and wisdom, and I know in Your Love there will be peace. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
