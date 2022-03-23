When we talk about being spiritually minded, we are talking about being spiritually-minded towards God by setting our minds and attention on God and all the things that concern His Kingdom.
“For to be carnally minded is death, but to be spiritually minded is life and peace. Because the carnal mind is enmity against God; for it is not subject to the law of God, nor indeed can be. So then, those who are in the flesh cannot please God.” (Romans 8:6-8)
By setting our attention on the Word of God, the Bible shows us what spiritual things are and delivers them to us. That is because God’s Word is Light, and the light defines and reveals God to us.
Our spiritual eyes need God’s light which is God’s Word, to show us what spiritual things from God are, so we can “mind” those things; set our focus on them.
“For those who live according to the flesh set their minds on the things of the flesh, but those who live according to the Spirit, the things of the Spirit.” (Romans 8:5)
When we focus our attention on things about Jesus, the Gospel, and the eternal life that Jesus brought to us, it changes everything in our lives.
If we do not show or give enough interest, time, attention, and effort to studying God’s Word, praying, and spending time with Him in His Word, then we will not live the life we were called to live; we have to be spiritually minded with the peace of God.
The fact that you are reading this devotional to learn God’s Word shows that you are being spiritually-minded towards God.
How do you set your mind on God today?
“Heavenly Father, I will set my mind on things above, not on the things on the earth. I will be spiritually minded and read, pray, and meditate on Your Word. I must not get so caught up in what is going on in this world. If I do, I will lose my peace and the joy that only You can give. My focus must be on You as You know all things, and You will lead me. I seek You first. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
