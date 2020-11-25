Being thankful

There are times that, because of God's extraordinary goodness, we overflow with thanks. God's love is enduring. Do you understand what that means? It means that God loves you, and His love never ends.
"I will praise the name of God with a song, And will magnify Him with thanksgiving." (Psalm 69:30)
All our relationships, the love of our parents or spouse, will never, ever be able to compare to the love of God.
This is why we give thanks.
When we look back on God's goodness over our lives, we have to give God thanks and praise. We could have quickly become a statistic in the world, but God saved us and bought us with a price.
We need to Look at our lives and honestly ask ourselves, "Are we thankful for all that God has done, is doing, and will continue to do for us?" If we are honest, we know that the answer is no.
Every day is a gift, an opportunity that we have been given to thank God for His goodness and His enduring love.
“As it is written: “There is none righteous, no, not one; There is none who understands; There is none who seeks after God.” (Romans 3:10-11)
This is why we should not downplay or take for granted the goodness of God.
God is good, and God alone can carry the title of good. God is the definition of the word "good," and He is our Heavenly Father.
We need to be thankful for all that God has done and will continue to do for us. Take time right now to give God the glory that is due Him.
God's love for us lasts forever!
“Heavenly Father, I am so thankful I can call You Father. I will praise the name of God with a song, And will magnify You with thanksgiving. I will show my thankfulness by a life lived for You. Thank You for the Love that lasts for eternity. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.