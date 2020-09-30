Believers need to feed the 'hungry'

It doesn't take long after being around me to understand that I love the outdoors. Being amongst God's creation makes me feel like I am part of God's creation.
Spring time bass fishing gets me more excited than a walk off home run in the seventh game of the World Series. I could bass fish all day and all night and still be ready for more. If you have a pond and told me that it was a three-mile walk but there was a chance to catch a good bass then I would tell you that, if I'm going to get there before dark, I better leave now.
Tomorrow marks another day that I look forward to all year long. The opening day of bow season.
I love the quiet and calm that a deer stand brings. To see the morning rise and become alive as I sit and observe brings calmness and comfort that is not easily imitated.
Pulling back my bow and taking a shot at a big buck is not even my favorite thing about the hunt. It's the preparation. It's the scouting. It's the search and the hard work that you put in all year that I find most enjoyable.
Our Christian lives relate so closely to the preparation of a deer hunter. You see it takes more than just climbing up in a tree to get a deer. You you have to work at it.
To lead a life that is pleasing to God takes work. Reading the Word is a practice of preparation for what lies ahead.
David said, "this Word have I hid in my heart that I might not sin against you.” This is simply to equip yourself to combat against temptation and to prepare yourself for the imminent valleys ahead.
A deer hunter understands the necessity of putting corn in the feeder. The strategical placement of a feeder is instrumental in the success of a successful deer hunt.
Christians need to understand that there is a world that is hungry and searching for food. We, as believers, have discovered the table that has been prepared for us by the Father. We have also drank from the well that will never run dry. We need to be willing to go out into the highways and hedges and compel the loss to come in. We need to put out some corn.
A deer hunter has more equipment than they need to shoot a deer. If you don't believe me then drive by Bass Pro Shops. That place is full of stuff that you don't need and my garage is full of the stuff I got from there.
God has given us the equipment necessary to battle against the forces of darkness.
We need to remember to put on the full armor of God every day. It's not going to do you any good if it just stays in the garage.
To all of my deer hunters I pray that you have a safe and successful season. Aim straight and bring home a trophy.
