Belting out the opry honors

Big honors now have some names for the Pauls Valley Opry.
The local opry typically held the first Saturday night of the month inside the PV High School auditorium has announced the list of finalists for the 2019 Awards show set for Dec. 7.
Awards include 2019 Male and Female Vocalist of the Year, 2019 Male and Female Horizon winners and the 2019 Pauls Valley Opry Hall of Fame inductees.
Finalists in the female categories are (in no particular order) are Cathy Lake, Jae L. Stilwell, Missy Rude, Dea Newsom, Betty Archer, Anne Young, Mary Alice Koehn, April Davis and Annie Weast.
Finalists in the male categories are (in no particular order) are Mike Deviney, Wiley Winters, Clancy Davis, Paul Lopez, John Williams, Terry Wilson, David Paul Nowlin, Tanner Young and Gunner Donham.
In addition to the presentation of awards, the Pauls Valley Opry will host guests Missy Rude, Wiley Winters, Anne Young, Paul Lopez, Molly Herrod and special guest Ray Hollis.
The show has a 6:30 p.m. start time.
