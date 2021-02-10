Berry goes up the DDB ladder

DDB’s featured employee for this week is Pamela Berry.
Berry became a member of the DDB family on Oct. 8, 2019. She began her career serving in a receptionist position. She “learned the position so well she has been tasked with training incoming employees.”
On Sept. 21, 2020 Berry was promoted to administrative sales assistant increasing her responsibilities and learning new skills. She is learning a great deal about the DDB product, the components that are installed in the enclosures and how they work.
When asked what she liked about working with DDB, Berry said she enjoys her job and is grateful for the opportunity she has been given.
“Pam loves the family connection she feels with her DDB family, it is close knit, and the company helps all of us. Pam enjoys helping wherever she can.”
When not at work, Berry enjoys spending time with her family, being a wife and mother. She has three children and two grandchildren.
Berry enjoys gardening and hanging out at the lake with friends, boating and riding her ATV, just enjoying the outdoors.
“On behalf of DDB, thank you Pam for your dedication and commitment, you are an asset to the DDB family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.