What if we could be better than we were last year? If we could be a better Believer, a better wife or husband, better parents, or child, a better boss or employee? If we could be more loving, more joyful, more at peace, more considerate, more disciplined, and more effective at making a difference?
"Brethren, I do not count myself to have apprehended; but one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind and reaching forward to those things which are ahead, I press toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus." (Philippians 3:13-14)
Is it possible to experience a new us in the new year? Yes! That is what God wants for us this New Year.
God is in the life transformation business. He has a plan and program to change our lives and make us more like Him in how we act and react.
Although Paul had a desire in his heart to be "better, stronger, and faster." He wanted to grow in His relationship with Christ. He wanted to be changed "from glory to glory."
In Philippians 3, Paul shared a vital action plan that made a difference for him and will for us also.
We all have had bad things happen to us in the past. We need to let the pain from the past go. Forget it. Do not hold on to it.
God says to let it go. Give those hurts to God so we can move on down the road.
Have you blown it in the past? Do you have major sins and failures in your history? Your sins, no matter how bad, are no match for the blood of Jesus. Confess all those sins to God. Get them out from your heart and under the cleansing power of the blood of Jesus.
Once we confess that sin to God and turn from that sin, we accept His complete and total forgiveness.
God wants us to press on in Jesus' name. God wants us to put our eyes on Jesus and seek Him with all our heart. He wants us to keep going, even when the way is hard.
Have you been tempted to quit? Have you been knocked down and have yet to get up?
The time is now to dust off the difficulties of the past and get back in the race. Press on toward the goal, toward the prize of pleasing God and hearing Him say one day as you cross the finish line, "Well done, my good and faithful servant."
God wants there to be a new you. It is within reach. It is God’s desire for you.
Will you let go of the past? Will you get up from your fall? Will you go for the prize with all your heart?
“Heavenly Father, I desire above all else to be conformed to Your image. I want others to see You in my life. I let go of anything in my past that would stand in the way of totally serving You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
