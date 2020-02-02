By Tim Smith
John Lynd and I have been friends for 36 years, first meeting in Chino, California when we found ourselves auditioning for a production of “The Philadelphia Story” for the fledgling Chino Community Theatre (CCT), today one of the top community theatres in the nation.
The driving force behind CCT's success will be one of my Arts In Action guests in the coming months.
From those first moments in rehearsals, John and I were in sync, in our commitment and sense of humor, and more importantly, our love of the craft of acting.
To this day, each year after the Oscar ceremonies leave the airwaves, we call each other and simply enjoy the history of film, especially its newest historical milestones.
John has provided me, over the last few years, his picks for the top awards, and in keeping with that tradition, here are his choices for work done in 2019 and this week's "Reel to Real" segment:
• Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker.”
• Best Actress: Renee Zellweger in “Judy.”
• Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt in “Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood.”
• Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern in “Marriage Story.”
• Best Director: Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite.”
• Best Picture: “1917.”
One word of caution: John's track record each year is surprisingly accurate, just in case you are competitive in nature.
Note: This year, a brand new name for the Best Foreign Film, it will now be called the Best International Feature Film of the Year.
“Parasite” is nominated in this category in addition to a traditional Best Picture of the Year nod. Why the two nominations for “Parasite?” Could it be Oscar semantics at play?
While we are still hanging around the film set, enjoy a final memory from Mark Lucas Kelly from his experiences as an extra in the film, “Saving Mr. Banks.”
It is best to end at the beginning, in Mark's own words. " . . . One day, I was contacted to report to Western Costumes to be fitted for a very special Disney movie that was about to start filming. It was emphasized that being in the film was considered a real opportunity . . . Western Costumes is a LA film historical treasure going back to 1912 with Cecil B.deMille." Thanks Mark. See you in the movies.
Next up in the Arts in Action series is an overview that will center on one of the fastest growing areas of the country from a dear friend and colleague of nearly 46 years, (where has that time gone, too?), Raymond Burns.
Through his work as the president and CEO of the Rogers/Lowell Arkansas Chamber of Commerce for 33 of those years, I asked him to share thoughts on the influence the arts have made in the spectacular growth of not just the Rogers/Lowell area, but of Northwest Arkansas.
I re-visited to a PODCAST where Raymond shared the launching of the VISION 100 (signifying 100 thousand residents) plan for the Rogers/Lowell area.
He began with reviewing the earliest years of the area's growth, certainly the availability of water, on the opening of Beaver Lake, improved transportation in tying the area to I-40 by four-lane highway development, were significant.
Yet, even as they, and many others, were making an infrastructure impact, local arts programming, including, but not limited to, community and secondary educational theater programs, were establishing themselves.
Taking stage: Striving to find research that will assist in understanding trends in our national theater, I often turn to American Theatre Magazine, a publication of Theatre Communications Group.
From the January/February issue, contributor Christian Lewis offers in his work," Don't Blame It On Their Youth," the following thesis: “The problem with young adult shows on Broadway isn't that they focus on teens – it's which teens they focus on." An additional movement that may peak my interest in the months leading up to the Tony Awards in June.
Theater, alive: “Wing It": "This theater phrase has now been incorporated into the greater colloquial lexicon, but when actors would 'wing it' they were going on unprepared. It comes from the practice of playing a part without memorizing the lines, relying on the prompter in the wings or pages of text affixed to set pieces like the wing flats." (Playbill.com: Ruthie Fierberg: August 10, 2019)
Speaking of keeping theater live: It was good to see that Missoula Children's Theater made its annual week-long stop in Pauls Valley. Great program for all communities, check them out on the web.
